Simandhar Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Simandhar Impex reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.080-87.500-0.070-0.070-0.070

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