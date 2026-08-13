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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 33.98% to Rs 136.94 crore

Net Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.98% to Rs 136.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales136.94207.43 -34 OPM %-8.70-4.38 -PBDT-5.74-3.49 -64 PBT-12.64-10.36 -22 NP-12.64-10.36 -22

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST