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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit declines 86.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit declines 86.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 42.44% to Rs 181.77 crore

Net profit of Simbhaoli Sugars declined 86.43% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.44% to Rs 181.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 23.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 806.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 976.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales181.77315.81 -42 806.91976.74 -17 OPM %4.5113.46 --3.223.39 - PBDT13.7454.38 -75 -2.3451.79 PL PBT6.9447.53 -85 -29.9123.99 PL NP6.4547.53 -86 -30.4023.99 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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