Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 66.03 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 51.71% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.07% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 238.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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