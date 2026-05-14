Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 66.03 croreNet profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 51.71% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.07% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 238.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.0353.92 22 238.07207.60 15 OPM %14.3612.69 -13.0011.87 - PBDT7.694.87 58 23.5616.66 41 PBT6.052.91 108 16.488.98 84 NP4.432.92 52 14.798.96 65
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST