Friday, August 14, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 60.95 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 44.73% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.9545.20 35 OPM %18.9020.24 -PBDT10.147.23 40 PBT9.176.33 45 NP6.864.74 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 70.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST