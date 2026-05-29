Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 66.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 54.76 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 66.13% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.52% to Rs 21.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.05% to Rs 202.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

54.7667.10202.90171.8819.8911.6818.4318.0810.076.1133.0023.519.135.1929.2819.856.183.7221.2615.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News