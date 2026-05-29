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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 56.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Simplex Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 56.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 282.90 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures declined 56.33% to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 282.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.51% to Rs 40.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 1021.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales282.90281.94 0 1021.191075.60 -5 OPM %7.575.36 -5.412.11 - PBDT22.1551.00 -57 80.3562.27 29 PBT14.4743.41 -67 51.127.44 587 NP18.9743.44 -56 40.0111.58 246

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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