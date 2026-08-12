Simplex Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 290.55 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures rose 125.00% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 290.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.290.55242.597.153.1522.5615.1214.838.1010.444.64

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