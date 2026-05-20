Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Simplex Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 3307.69% to Rs 8.86 crore

Net Loss of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3307.69% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 168.75% to Rs 12.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.860.26 3308 12.904.80 169 OPM %-7.67-573.08 --22.56-98.75 - PBDT-0.13-0.46 72 -0.331.75 PL PBT-0.17-0.50 66 -0.481.60 PL NP-1.88-0.30 -527 -3.611.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 213.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 213.84% in the March 2026 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 200.10% in the March 2026 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 200.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 83.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 83.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance