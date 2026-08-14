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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 106.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 106.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 129.21 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 106.17% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 129.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 165.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales129.21165.34 -22 OPM %16.508.00 -PBDT51.5726.10 98 PBT43.9822.73 93 NP38.7418.79 106

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST