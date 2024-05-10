Business Standard
Singapore Market ends 0.76% up

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
The Singapore share market finished session higher on Friday, 10 May 2024, as risk sentiments bolstered by mirroring a rosy Wall Street session overnight on renewed bets for U.S. interest rate cuts later this year following softer-than-expected jobs growth in April.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 24.75 points, or 0.76% to 3,290.70 after trading between 3,276.79 and 3,297.37. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 380 to 224, with 1.31 billion securities worth S$1.15 billion changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was Hongkong Land, up 2.45% to S$33.35. United Overseas Bank was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 0.03% to S$30.34.
Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was down 0.03% to S$30.34, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.51% at S$14.12 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.34% to S$35.40.
First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

