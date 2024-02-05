Sensex (    %)
                        
Singapore Market ends 1.43% lower

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session steep lower on Monday, 05 February 2024, on tracking soft lead from Wall Street last Friday, with shares in banks and financials leading losses.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 45.48 points, or 1.43%, to 3,134.29 after trading between 3,123.10 and 3,154.72. Volume of 1.85 billion shares worth S$1.25 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 351 to 241.
The STIs biggest gainer was Jardine Matheson, rising 2.25% to S$41.68, while the biggest decliner was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, down 5.5% to S$1.38.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 1.15% to S$31.85 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erasing 1.46% at S$12.81. United Overseas Bank was down 0.8% at S$28.39.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The growth of business activity in Singapore's private sector continued in January, albeit at a slower pace than in December 2023, as the demand for Singaporean goods and services remained strong, S&P Global reported Monday.
Meanwhile, Singapore's retail sales edged down 0.4% year on year in December 2023, reversing the 2.4% growth seen in the preceding month, the Singapore Department of Statistics disclosed Monday.
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

