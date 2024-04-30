Singapore Market extends gain on Tuesday

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 10.64 points, or 0.32% to 3,292.69 after trading between 3,269.20 and 3,298.03. Volume of 1.93 billion shares worth S$1.30 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 295 to 256.

Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 5.38% to S$0.98. Wilmar International was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.3% to S$3.23 after the company posted a 22.6% decline in net profit for the first quarter amid decreasing commodity prices.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 0.28% at S$14.25 and DBS Group Holdings gaining 0.35% to S$34.90, while United Overseas Bank fell 0.3% at S$30.40.

The Singapore share market finished session modestly higher on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, following overnight gains in global markets. Also boosting sentiments was Economic Development Board report showing business sentiment for the April-to-September period in Singapore's manufacturing sector remained upbeat, with the electronics cluster seen as the most optimistic.