Singapore Market surges 1%; DBS leads gain

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 30.47 points, or 0.97%, to 3,156.15 after trading between 3,144.48 and 3,170.40. Volume of 1.35 billion shares worth S$1.24 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 293 to 258.
The STIs biggest gainer was Wilmar International, rising 1.8 per cent to S$3.34, while the biggest decliner was shipbuilder Seatrium, down 4.2% to S$0.92.
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 2.53% to S$32.45 after Singapore biggest bank-maintained guidance for net interest income for 2024 at around last year's levels after posting a 2% rise in fourth quarter net profit. Full-year annual profit jumped 26% to S$10.3 billion from S$8.19 billion in 2022. Among other lenders, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained 1.5% at S$12.97 and United Overseas Bank was up 0.36% at S$28.27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
