Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Singapore Stocks end tad higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session slightly higher on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, as investors cautiously awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the global day.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 2.97 points, or 0.09%, to 3,153.01 after trading between 3,141.75 and 3,162.41. Volume of 1.74 billion shares worth S$1.26 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced decliners 310 to 224.
The STIs biggest gainer was Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, rising 3.7 per cent to $1.12, while the biggest decliner was DFI Retail Group, down 4.8 per cent to US$2.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 0.2% to S$31.88 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 0.6%at S$12.89, while United Overseas Bank was up 0.4% at S$28.37.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

DBS Named Safest Bank in Asia for the 15th Consecutive Year by Global Finance

DBS and Infor Nexus Collaborate to Enhance SME Cashflows with Data-Based Trade Financing Solutions

Introducing Houssed.com: Revolutionizing Home Buying with Unparalleled Convenience and Expertise

Racold Introduces Next-Generation Water Heaters: Experience Performance, Efficiency, Convenience, and Control

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon