Singer India records nearly 46% YoY increase in Q4 PAT
Singer India has reported 45.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.9 crore on a 36.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 166.32 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Total expenditure increased by 36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 160.69 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 8.04 crore, up by 42.8% from Rs 5.63 crore in Q4 FY25. Total tax outgo the period under review was Rs 2.14 crore, up 35.4% YoY.
For FY26, Singer India has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 12.76 crore (down 4.3% YoY) and Rs 557.33 crore (up 12.4% YoY), respectively.
Singer India is engaged in the assembly and trading of sewing machines and home appliances in India, under the Singer and Merritt brands.
The scrip fell 2.77% to end at Rs 72.73 on the BSE on Wednesday.
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST