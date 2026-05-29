Singer India standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 166.32 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 45.68% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 166.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.67% to Rs 12.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 557.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales166.32121.67 37 557.33431.67 29 OPM %4.163.40 -2.731.31 - PBDT8.986.20 45 21.7612.33 76 PBT7.865.63 40 18.0610.04 80 NP5.904.05 46 12.767.39 73
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:06 PM IST