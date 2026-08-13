Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 28.17 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.1723.8916.5116.953.102.770.880.590.490.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News