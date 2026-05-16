Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 960.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 960.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.43% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 100.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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