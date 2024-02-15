Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sintex Plastics Technology reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Sintex Plastics Technology reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.61 -100 OPM %0-9.84 -PBDT0-3.79 100 PBT0-3.79 100 NP0-3.79 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

"Growing Influence of Generative AI Underscores the Critical Need for a Unified Regulatory Framework," says Leading BFSI Expert Alok Bansal

Revolutionizing India's Financial Sector: Alok Bansal CEO of Visionet BPS on the Power of AI and ML

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Skipper Limited releases Q3 9M FY 24 results, PAT up by 115.3%

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Stocks may open on flat note

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon