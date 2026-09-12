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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SIP Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST