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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 130.01 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 14.15% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 130.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.01114.24 14 OPM %18.6219.75 -PBDT24.8321.66 15 PBT22.1419.19 15 NP16.2114.20 14

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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