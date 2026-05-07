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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 134.29 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 25.30% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 134.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.53% to Rs 65.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 492.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 373.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.29100.92 33 492.48373.68 32 OPM %19.1418.80 -20.0718.05 - PBDT25.9219.82 31 97.8172.43 35 PBT22.9918.05 27 87.0765.48 33 NP17.6814.11 25 65.0249.06 33

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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