SIS board OKs share buyback proposal worth Rs 120 crore

SIS said that its board has approved a proposal to undertake a share buyback of up to Rs 120 crore, making it the company's fifth buyback since listing in August 2017.

The buyback price has been capped at Rs 478.50 per share, which is 9.67% higher than the closing market price of Rs 436.30 recorded on 29 June 2026.

The mode of buyback and other detailed terms and conditions remain subject to the final approval of the board of directors and the shareholders of the company.

SIS stated that the company has consistently returned capital to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Once executed, the aforementioned corporate action will take the total capital SIS has returned to its shareholders since listing to approximately Rs 720 crore.

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, group managing director, said: "Since listing, SIS has bought back close to 86 lakh shares.

We will continue to evaluate opportunities to return surplus capital to shareholders. The proposed fifth buyback, like the four before it, is expected to be accretive to both earnings per share and return on capital."

SIS is a provider of security services, mainly manned guarding. It has grown over the years through organic as well as inorganic routes and operates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, apart from India. Besides security solutions, the group also provides facility management and cash logistics services.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 223.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 4489.30 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.66% to currently trade at Rs 424.70 on the BSE.

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