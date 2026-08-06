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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIS consolidated net profit rises 9.37% in the June 2026 quarter

SIS consolidated net profit rises 9.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 4603.58 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 9.37% to Rs 101.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 4603.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3548.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4603.583548.49 30 OPM %4.504.29 -PBDT168.88137.23 23 PBT106.3895.64 11 NP101.6692.95 9

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST