SIS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 102.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 4489.30 crore

Net profit of SIS reported to Rs 102.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 223.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 4489.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3427.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1068.87% to Rs 137.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 15981.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13189.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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