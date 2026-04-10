Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 3.09% to Rs 39.28 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.10 crore from Anurag Impex for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey.

The order is scheduled to be executed within seven days. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding firm, confirming that the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.