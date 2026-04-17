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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 2 crore order from Dharma Metalex

Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 2 crore order from Dharma Metalex

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 2.02% to Rs 40.36 after the company secured an order worth Rs 2.06 crore from Dharma Metalex for the supply of brass ingots.

The order is scheduled to be executed within seven days. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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