Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after receiving Rs 6-cr orders

Siyaram Recycling Industries advanced 2.16% to Rs 37.30 after the company announced that it has received orders worth around Rs 5.66 crore from different entities.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order worth Rs 3.19 crore from Sahjanand Metal Alloys for Brass Scrap Honey. The order is to be executed within 30 days.

Another order worth Rs 2.47 crore was received from Sahjanand Impex for a brass meter body. The order is also to be executed within 30 days.

The company clarified that both transactions do not constitute related-party transactions and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the work contracts.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is engaged in recycling brass scrap and manufacturing brass ingots, billets, rods and brass-based components, including plumbing and sanitary fittings, catering to customer-specific requirements.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit fell 74% to Rs 3.79 crore while net sales dropped 29.3% to Rs 361.69 crore in FY25 over FY26.

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