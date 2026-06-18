Siyaram Recycling Industries secures Rs 3-cr brass scrap order from Anurag Impex

Siyaram Recycling Industries has announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.20 crore from Anurag Impex for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey.

According to an exchange filing, the total order value stands at Rs 3,20,59,066 and is scheduled to be executed within seven days. The company clarified that the contract does not involve any related-party transactions and confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the deal.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of various brass plumbing and sanitary components.

On the financial front, the company reported a sharp decline in performance for FY26, with net profit falling 74% to Rs 3.79 crore. Net sales also dropped 29.3% to Rs 361.69 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

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