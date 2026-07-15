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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling rises after securing Rs 1.17 crore worth of orders from Bhavya Impex

Siyaram Recycling rises after securing Rs 1.17 crore worth of orders from Bhavya Impex

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 1.84% to Rs 41 after the company announced that it had secured two domestic orders worth a combined Rs 1.17 crore from Bhavya Impex.

The first order, valued at Rs 49.86 lakh, is for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey (U.K.).

The second order, worth Rs 67.38 lakh, covers the supply of Brass Scrap Honey and Brass Scrap Turning.

Both orders are on a fixed-cost basis and are scheduled to be executed within seven days, the company said in separate regulatory filings.

Siyaram Recycling clarified that Bhavya Impex is a domestic customer and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. It added that the contracts do not constitute related-party transactions.

 

Siyaram Recycling Industries is engaged in recycling brass scrap and manufacturing brass ingots, billets, rods and brass-based components, including plumbing and sanitary fittings, catering to customer-specific requirements.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit fell 89.70% to Rs 0.71 crore while net sales dropped 43.65% to Rs 149.84 crore in H2FY26 over H2FY25.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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