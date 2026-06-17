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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling rises on securing $426,000 export order for brass billets

Siyaram Recycling rises on securing $426,000 export order for brass billets

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Siyaram Recycling Industries added 2.21% to Rs 34.02 after it has secured an international order worth USD 426,000 from Green Metals FZCO for the supply of brass billets.

The order has been awarded on a fixed-cost basis and is scheduled to be executed within seven days.

The company said neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Green Metals FZCO, and added that the deal is not a related-party transaction.

The contract marks another export order win for the company in the metals recycling and manufacturing segment.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is engaged in manufacturing of all kinds of Brass Plumbing and Sanitary Components. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit tanked 74% to Rs 3.79 crore on a 29.3% decline in net sales to Rs 361.69 crore in FY26 over FY25.

 

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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