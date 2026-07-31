Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 137.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 445.66 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 137.28% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 445.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 389.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.445.66389.484.055.3432.4126.3014.406.4111.014.64

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