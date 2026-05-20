Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 853.29 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 35.71% to Rs 97.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 853.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 736.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 230.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 2572.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2221.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales853.29736.19 16 2572.502221.62 16 OPM %16.0415.12 -12.9412.42 - PBDT145.75117.29 24 381.98327.57 17 PBT127.2699.75 28 303.16267.33 13 NP97.7872.05 36 230.90197.12 17
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST