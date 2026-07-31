Siyaram Silk Mills Q1 PAT surges 144% YoY to Rs 11 crore

Siyaram Silk Mills reported a 144.4% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 11.24 crore on a 14.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.57 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 129.5% year on year to Rs 14.64 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA stood at Rs 40 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 22.3% growth compared with Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY26, while EBITDA margin improved to 8.6% from 8.2%.

During the quarter, the company added 3 ZECODE and 2 DEVO stores, taking the total store count to 30 ZECODE outlets and 19 DEVO outlets. The company said its plan to reach approximately 70 stores across both brands in FY27 is progressing as scheduled.

Commenting on the results, Gaurav Poddar, executive director of Siyaram Silk Mills, said, During Q1 FY27, demand remained stable despite some moderation in wedding and occasion-led consumption due to the Adhik Maas period. Consumers continued to adopt a value-conscious approach to spending, while inflationary pressures on input costs also persisted during the quarter.

Despite these factors, our strong brand portfolio and diversified product offerings helped us maintain steady progress across our businesses. During Q1 FY'26, we further strengthened our retail footprint with the addition of 3 ZECODE and 2 DEVO stores. This expanded our network to 30 ZECODE and 19 DEVO outlets. We remain confident in achieving our targeted store count of total 70 stores across both brands by FY'27, supported entirely through internally generated cash flows.

Our financial performance during the quarter reflected the strength of our business fundamentals, with total income growing to Rs 466 crore from Rs 400 crore in the corresponding period last year. The business revenue mix was led by Fabric at 71%, followed by Garments at 19% and Yarn & Others at 10%. EBITDA stood at Rs 40 crore with a margin of 8.6%, while Profit After Tax was Rs 11 crore, corresponding to a PAT margin of 2.4%. As we move into the festive season, we anticipate an improvement in consumer demand and spending sentiment. We remain confident in our ability to leverage these opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the periods ahead.

Siyaram Silk Mills is a textile manufacturer engaged in producing fabrics and ready-made garments, with a focus on mens wear.

Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills shed 0.31% to Rs 602.20 on the BSE.

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