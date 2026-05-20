Siyaram Silk Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 95 crore

Siyaram Silk Mills reported a 30.6% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 94.60 crore on a 15.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 852.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 23.9% year-on-year to Rs 124.08 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 152 crore in Q4 FY26, recording a growth of 21% compared with Rs 125 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin improved 17.4% in Q4 FY26 from 16.7% in Q4 FY25.

As of the end of Q4 FY26, the total store count stood at 27 ZECODE outlets and 17 DEVO outlets.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 14.8% to Rs 228.08 crore on a 15.7% rise in net sales to Rs 2,569.28 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Gaurav Poddar, executive director of Siyaram Silk Mills, said, During Q4 FY26, consumer demand improved gradually despite global uncertainties, supported by rising disposable incomes and higher spending during the wedding and festive seasons, while the company's strong brand portfolio and disciplined operations further strengthened performance.

During the quarter, we recorded a growth in total income, reaching Rs 871 crore compared to Rs 750 crore in Q4 FY25. The revenue composition for Q4 FY26 was led by Fabric at 80%, followed by Garments, contributing 15%, and Yarn & Others accounting for the remaining 5%. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 152 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 17.4%, as against Rs 125 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 95 crore, compared to Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY25, resulting in a PAT margin of 10.9%.

Our retail network continued to expand steadily during the quarter. The total count has reached 27 ZECODE outlets alongside 17 DEVO stores. We will continue to pursue a measured and quality-focused approach to expansion in the coming year.

Going forward, while near-term uncertainties due to the evolving geopolitical environment, inflationary pressures, and the impact of an extended heatwave across several regions may continue to influence consumer sentiment and operating conditions, we remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the business. With a strong foundation in place, our focus will remain on strengthening our brand portfolio, enhancing operational efficiencies, maintaining financial discipline, and delivering sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders.

The companys board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (200%) and recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (250%) on equity shares of face value Rs 2 each for FY26. The interim dividend has a record date of 25 May 2026 and will be paid on or after 2 June 2026, while the final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

Siyaram Silk Mills is a textile manufacturer engaged in producing fabrics and ready-made garments, with a focus on mens wear.

Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills fell 4.30% to Rs 585.50 on the BSE.

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