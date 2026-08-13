Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 8.79 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology declined 38.52% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.796.2814.1119.271.311.311.221.280.751.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News