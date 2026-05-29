Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.68% to Rs 9.68 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 24.64% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.68% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.49% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.08% to Rs 35.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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