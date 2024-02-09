Sensex (    %)
                        
SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 99.51% to Rs 0.03 crore
Net loss of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 99.51% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.036.17 -100 OPM %-366.676.65 -PBDT-0.100.42 PL PBT-0.140.41 PL NP-0.100.29 PL
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

