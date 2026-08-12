SJVN Green Energy commissions 75MW Jamui solar power project
SJVN has successfully achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project in District Jamui, Bihar. The project has been executed through wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy (SGEL).
The 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project has been developed pursuant to the tender floated by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA), Government of Bihar.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST