SJVN Ltd soars 0.51%, rises for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 74.25, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

SJVN Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.25, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. SJVN Ltd has slipped around 0.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40238.45, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.