SJVN Ltd soars 1.59%, gains for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 66.92, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% jump in NIFTY and a 11.5% jump in the Nifty Energy.

SJVN Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.92, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23566.15. The Sensex is at 75199.92, down 0.5%. SJVN Ltd has slipped around 1.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38093.5, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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