SJVN reports consolidated net loss of Rs 117.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 196.68% to Rs 1496.47 crore

Net Loss of SJVN reported to Rs 117.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 196.68% to Rs 1496.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 504.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.67% to Rs 642.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 819.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.40% to Rs 4528.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3072.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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