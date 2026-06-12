SJVN rises on appointment of Rajesh Kumar Chandel as Director

SJVN rallied 3.20% to Rs 72.55 after it has appointed Rajesh Kumar Chandel as Director (Projects) on its Board with effect from 11 June 2026.

A civil engineer with over 32 years of experience in the power sector, Chandel has been associated with SJVN since May 1994. He has extensive expertise in the planning, construction, project management and execution of hydroelectric projects across India, Nepal and Bhutan.

During his career, Chandel contributed to the construction of the Head Race Tunnel of the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and held several key positions at SJVN's corporate headquarters. He was also closely involved in the development of SJVN's international hydropower projects, including the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project in Nepal and the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan.

He previously served as Head of Project for the Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project and as Managing Director of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project Authority in Bhutan, where he played a key role in the project's commissioning.

Prior to his elevation to the Board, Chandel was serving as Officer on Special Duty to the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN. He also held the positions of Chief Executive Officer of SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company and SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company in Nepal.

The company said Chandel brings significant technical, managerial and leadership experience in the development and execution of large hydroelectric projects.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 117.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 127.60 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 196.7% year on year to Rs 1,496.47 crore in Q4 FY26.

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