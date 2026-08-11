SK Minerals & Additives standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.62% to Rs 64.45 crore

Net profit of SK Minerals & Additives rose 124.24% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.62% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.4534.1710.669.315.482.495.162.293.701.65

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