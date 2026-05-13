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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India Industrial slides as Q4 PAT drops 2% YoY to Rs 119 crore

SKF India Industrial slides as Q4 PAT drops 2% YoY to Rs 119 crore

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

SKF India (Industrial) fell 1.26% to Rs 2,006.40 after it has reported a 1.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 121.30 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 31.23% year-on-year to Rs 945.72 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax for the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 89.97 crore, registering a 45.27% decline from Rs 164.39 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 53.50% year-on-year to Rs 873.22 crore in Q4 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 162.25 crore (down 63.36% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 25.77% year-on-year to Rs 57.14 crore.

 

The companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 3, 2026. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before September 11, 2026.

SKF India Industrial is in the business of manufacturing and dealing in products, solutions, and services related to rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, and lubrication systems.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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