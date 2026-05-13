SKF India (Industrial) standalone net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 945.72 croreNet profit of SKF India (Industrial) declined 1.93% to Rs 118.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 945.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.43% to Rs 217.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 377.42% to Rs 3440.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales945.72720.61 31 3440.36720.61 377 OPM %8.5722.36 -11.3322.36 - PBDT98.54173.67 -43 448.75173.67 158 PBT89.97164.40 -45 417.37164.40 154 NP118.97121.31 -2 217.67121.31 79
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST