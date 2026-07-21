Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skill India Mission Expands Industry-Led Training with Future Skills Focus Across States Under PMKVY 4.0

Skill India Mission Expands Industry-Led Training with Future Skills Focus Across States Under PMKVY 4.0

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Under the Government of Indias Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The SIM aims at enabling the youth of India to get future-ready, equipped with industry-relevant skills. Government is actively working to expand training opportunities across the country including in rural, tribal and aspirational districts, by encouraging more training infrastructure, better coverage of underserved areas, and strengthening of skilling initiatives through the State Skill Development Missions.

 

Under PMKVY 4.0, several measures have been taken to enhance the quality, transparency and industry relevance of skill training. The scheme is being implemented through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), an integrated digital platform for skilling, assessment, certification and employment-related services. The scheme emphasizes industry-led and demand-driven skilling, with training aligned to sectoral skill gaps identified through consultations with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and industry stakeholders. The scheme promotes upskilling and reskilling, including training in emerging technologies and future skills such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and Green Technologies. Standardized assessment and certification processes, strengthened quality assurance mechanisms, and greater industry participation have also been incorporated to improve employability outcomes. These measures are being implemented across the country including in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Maharashtra including Palghar District and Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2026 quarter

USFDA concludes inspection of Wanbury's facility at Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh

USFDA concludes inspection of Wanbury's facility at Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh

Nifty trades below 24,200 level; PSU bank slides

Nifty trades below 24,200 level; PSU bank slides

SG Mart records over 41% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

SG Mart records over 41% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewAxis Bank Target PriceAye Finance Share PriceHDFC Bank Share PriceHDFC vs ICICI vs Axis SharePersonal Finance