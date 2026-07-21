Skill India Mission Expands Industry-Led Training with Future Skills Focus Across States Under PMKVY 4.0

Under the Government of Indias Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The SIM aims at enabling the youth of India to get future-ready, equipped with industry-relevant skills. Government is actively working to expand training opportunities across the country including in rural, tribal and aspirational districts, by encouraging more training infrastructure, better coverage of underserved areas, and strengthening of skilling initiatives through the State Skill Development Missions.

Under PMKVY 4.0, several measures have been taken to enhance the quality, transparency and industry relevance of skill training. The scheme is being implemented through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), an integrated digital platform for skilling, assessment, certification and employment-related services. The scheme emphasizes industry-led and demand-driven skilling, with training aligned to sectoral skill gaps identified through consultations with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and industry stakeholders. The scheme promotes upskilling and reskilling, including training in emerging technologies and future skills such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and Green Technologies. Standardized assessment and certification processes, strengthened quality assurance mechanisms, and greater industry participation have also been incorporated to improve employability outcomes. These measures are being implemented across the country including in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Maharashtra including Palghar District and Karnataka.

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