Skipper consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 1309.83 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 25.52% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1309.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1309.831253.8610.7010.1498.1778.0875.9960.3756.8145.26

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