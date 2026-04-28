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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper consolidated net profit rises 62.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 62.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 29.42% to Rs 1666.58 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 62.93% to Rs 78.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.42% to Rs 1666.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1287.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.71% to Rs 213.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 5552.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4624.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1666.581287.75 29 5552.824624.48 20 OPM %10.419.60 -10.319.77 - PBDT122.9379.91 54 371.95261.95 42 PBT101.4062.69 62 292.15198.65 47 NP78.0647.91 63 213.13149.35 43

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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