Skipper consolidated net profit rises 62.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.42% to Rs 1666.58 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 62.93% to Rs 78.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.42% to Rs 1666.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1287.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.71% to Rs 213.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 5552.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4624.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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